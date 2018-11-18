Grant GershonBorn 10 November 1960
Grant Gershon
1960-11-10
Grant Gershon Biography (Wikipedia)
Grant Gershon (born November 10, 1960) is an American conductor and pianist. He is Artistic Director of the Los Angeles Master Chorale, Resident Conductor of the Los Angeles Opera, member of the Board of Councillors for the USC Thornton School of Music and a member of the Chorus America Board of Directors.
Bright Mass with Canons
Nico Muhly
Bright Mass with Canons
Bright Mass with Canons
Hill Street Blues (In The Style Of Mozart)
Grant Gershon
Hill Street Blues (In The Style Of Mozart)
Hill Street Blues (In The Style Of Mozart)
Orchestra
Expecting the Main Things from You
Nico Muhly
Expecting the Main Things from You
Expecting the Main Things from You
Senex Puerum Portabat
Nico Muhly
Senex Puerum Portabat
Senex Puerum Portabat
Daniel Variations : My name is Daniel Pearl
Steve Reich
Daniel Variations : My name is Daniel Pearl
Daniel Variations : My name is Daniel Pearl
Nico Muhly
Lobgesang, Op 76
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Lobgesang, Op 76
Lobgesang, Op 76
Senex puerum portabat
Nico Muhly
Senex puerum portabat
Senex puerum portabat
Bright mass with canons for chorus and organ
Nico Muhly
Bright mass with canons for chorus and organ
Bright mass with canons for chorus and organ
Ubi caritas
Maurice Duruflé
Ubi caritas
Ubi caritas
Proms 2000: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 65
Royal Albert Hall
