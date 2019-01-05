The IntrudersFormed 1960. Disbanded 1984
The Intruders
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtrg.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/97399931-15b7-400d-acbc-c11a3c4671b7
The Intruders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Intruders were an American soul music group most popular in the 1960s and 1970s. As one of the first groups to have hit songs under the direction of Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff, they had a major influence on the development of Philadelphia soul. The Intruders are also noted for having 24 R&B chart hits, including 6 R&B Top Tens, and 14 chart hits in the Billboard Hot 100, including their signature song, the million-selling Top 10 smash, "Cowboys to Girls." Other hits include the Top 10 R&B smashes "(Love Is Like A) Baseball Game", "Together", "I'll Always Love My Mama", "United", and "I Wanna Know Your Name".
The Intruders Tracks
(Win, Place Or Show) She's A Winner
The Intruders
(Win, Place Or Show) She's A Winner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtrg.jpglink
(Win, Place Or Show) She's A Winner
Last played on
I'll Always Love My Mama (Part 1)
The Intruders
I'll Always Love My Mama (Part 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtrg.jpglink
A Nice Girl Like You
The Intruders
A Nice Girl Like You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtrg.jpglink
A Nice Girl Like You
Last played on
Win Place Or Show
The Intruders
Win Place Or Show
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtrg.jpglink
Win Place Or Show
Last played on
She's a Winner
The Intruders
She's a Winner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtrg.jpglink
She's a Winner
Last played on
Up And Down The Ladder
The Intruders
Up And Down The Ladder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtrg.jpglink
I'll Always Love My Mama
The Intruders
I'll Always Love My Mama
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtrg.jpglink
I'll Always Love My Mama
Last played on
She's a Winner (Win Place or Show)
The Intruders
She's a Winner (Win Place or Show)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtrg.jpglink
She's a Winner (Win Place or Show)
Last played on
Who Do You Love?
The Intruders
Who Do You Love?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtrg.jpglink
Who Do You Love?
Last played on
She's A Winner
Intruders
She's A Winner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
She's A Winner
Performer
Last played on
Everyone's A Star
The Intruders
Everyone's A Star
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtrg.jpglink
Everyone's A Star
Last played on
Mother and Child Reunion
The Intruders
Mother and Child Reunion
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtrg.jpglink
Mother and Child Reunion
Last played on
Cowboys to Girls
The Intruders
Cowboys to Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtrg.jpglink
Cowboys to Girls
Last played on
I Wanna Know Your Name
The Intruders
I Wanna Know Your Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtrg.jpglink
I Wanna Know Your Name
Last played on
