TWiiNS are a Slovak twin pop duo consisting of sisters Daniela and Veronika Nízlová who were born on 15 May 1986 in Hronský Beňadik. They are best known for representing Slovakia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2011 with the song "I'm Still Alive".

The twins were background singers and dancers for Tereza Kerndlová, the Czech entry in the Eurovision Song Contest 2008. The duo are known for their cover of Italian singer Sabrina Salerno's Boys (Summertime Love) under the title Boys, Boys, Boys featuring German rapper Carlprit in January 2010.

TWiiNS released a song featuring American rapper Flo Rida in 2012, called One Night Stand. They performed on his shows in Germany, where he spoke about their collaboration, and also in Miami, FL. TWiiNS are working on their second English singing album in Los Angeles, CA. They are working with American songwriter and producer Bryan Todd who worked also with The Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts.