Glen WilsonHarpsichordist. Born 1952
Glen Wilson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1952
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9737d063-4ce8-44b0-9ab8-28e6ecbb44c0
Glen Wilson Tracks
Sort by
Ick voer al over Rijn
Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck
Ick voer al over Rijn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyps.jpglink
Ick voer al over Rijn
Last played on
Northern Rise
Glen Wilson
Northern Rise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Northern Rise
Last played on
Glen Wilson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist