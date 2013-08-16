Éric Legnini (born in Huy, near Liège, Belgium on 20 February 1970) is a Belgian jazz pianist and leader of the Éric Legnini Trio.

Legnini was born into an artistic family from Italy. The family immigrated to Belgium, where he started playing the piano at age 6 and initiated in jazz in his teens. In 1988 he traveled to the United States for two years to study American jazz. He returned as a teacher of jazz piano at the Brussels Royal Conservatory of Music, where he met Jacques Pelzer. The result was the Pelzer album Never Let Me Go with guest stars Barney Wilen and Michel Graillier.

He started to play piano in the Stefano di Battista Quartet. In the 1990s, he worked with Flavio Boltro (trumpet) and Stefano Di Battista (saxophone) forming the jazz ensemble Éric Legnini Trio that caught attention in the 1990s.

He has played with fellow artists like Aldo Romano, Belmondo Quintet, John Ruocco, Félix Simtaine, Michel Hatzigeorgiou, Dré Pallemaerts, Emanuele Cisi, Toninho Horta, Philip Catherine, Serge Reggiani, Hein van de Geyn, Marcia Maria, Jacques Pelzer, André Ceccarelli, Éric Le Lann, Paco Sery and others.