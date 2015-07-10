Eugene Migliaro Corporon is an American conductor, known for his work with wind ensembles and is a scholar of wind/band music repertoire. He is co-editor of two literature catalogues, Wind Ensemble/Band Repertoire (1984) and Wind Ensemble Literature (1975), as well as all ten volumes of the Teaching Music Through Performance in Band Series (GIA Publications). He also is co-host on the Inner Game of Music videotape.

Corporon and his various groups have recorded over 1,000 works on the Toshiba/EMI, Klavier Music Productions, Mark, Donemus, Soundmark, GIA, CAFUA, and Centaur labels.