Eugene Migliaro Corporon is an American conductor, known for his work with wind ensembles and is a scholar of wind/band music repertoire. He is co-editor of two literature catalogues, Wind Ensemble/Band Repertoire (1984) and Wind Ensemble Literature (1975), as well as all ten volumes of the Teaching Music Through Performance in Band Series (GIA Publications). He also is co-host on the Inner Game of Music videotape.
Corporon and his various groups have recorded over 1,000 works on the Toshiba/EMI, Klavier Music Productions, Mark, Donemus, Soundmark, GIA, CAFUA, and Centaur labels.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eugene Migliaro Corporon Tracks
