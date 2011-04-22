Sick of SarahFormed April 2005
Sick of Sarah
2005-04
Sick of Sarah Biography (Wikipedia)
Sick of Sarah is a rock music band based in Minneapolis. Their "strong-voiced punky girl-rock" has drawn comparisons to bands such as Dollyrots and Tegan and Sara. Among their claims to fame, they are one of the most torrented bands of all time: the band was featured on the BitTorrent Artist Spotlight, and 1.7 million copies were downloaded. Because their album 2205 was automatically downloaded with BitTorrent software, it was dubbed the "spam album", but the band benefited greatly from the publicity.
Sick of Sarah Tracks
Over Exposure
Sick of Sarah
Over Exposure
Over Exposure
Last played on
Sick of Sarah Links
