Sick of Sarah is a rock music band based in Minneapolis. Their "strong-voiced punky girl-rock" has drawn comparisons to bands such as Dollyrots and Tegan and Sara. Among their claims to fame, they are one of the most torrented bands of all time: the band was featured on the BitTorrent Artist Spotlight, and 1.7 million copies were downloaded. Because their album 2205 was automatically downloaded with BitTorrent software, it was dubbed the "spam album", but the band benefited greatly from the publicity.