The Wolfe Tones are an Irish rebel music band that incorporates elements of Irish traditional music in their songs. They take their name from the Irish rebel and patriot Theobald Wolfe Tone, one of the leaders of the Irish Rebellion of 1798, with the double entendre of a wolf tone – a spurious sound that can affect instruments of the violin family.
Irish Eyes
Wolfe Tones
Irish Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Irish Eyes
Last played on
The Helicopter Song Short Version
Wolfe Tones
The Helicopter Song Short Version
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Out Ye Black And Tans
Wolfe Tones
Come Out Ye Black And Tans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Out Ye Black And Tans
Last played on
Tabhair Dhomh Do Lamh
Wolfe Tones
Tabhair Dhomh Do Lamh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tabhair Dhomh Do Lamh
Last played on
Bunch Of Thyme
Wolfe Tones
Bunch Of Thyme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bunch Of Thyme
Last played on
A Nation Once Again
Unknown
A Nation Once Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Nation Once Again
Last played on
Bold Robert Emmett
Trad.
Bold Robert Emmett
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bold Robert Emmett
Last played on
Boston Rose
Wolfe Tones
Boston Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Boston Rose
Last played on
Only Our Rivers Run Free
Wolfe Tones
Only Our Rivers Run Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Our Rivers Run Free
Last played on
Joe McDonnell
Wolfe Tones
Joe McDonnell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Joe McDonnell
Last played on
