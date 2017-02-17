The BeatUK ska band aka The English Beat. Formed March 1979
The Beat Biography (Wikipedia)
The Beat (known in the United States and Canada as The English Beat and in Australia as The British Beat[citation needed]) is a band founded in Birmingham, England, in 1978. Its music fuses Latin, ska, pop, soul, reggae and punk rock.
The Beat, consisting of Dave Wakeling (vocals, guitar), Ranking Roger (vocals), Andy Cox (guitar), David Steele (bass), Everett Morton (drums), and Saxa a.k.a. Lionel Augustus Martin (saxophone), released three studio albums in the early 1980s: I Just Can't Stop It (1980), Wha'ppen? (1981) and Special Beat Service (1982), and a string of singles, including "Mirror in the Bathroom", "Save It for Later", "Too Nice to Talk To", "Can't Get Used to Losing You", "Hands Off, She's Mine", and "All Out to Get You".
- Cornbury: Ranking Rogerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040w9cy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p040w9cy.jpg2016-07-08T19:08:00.000ZThe Beat's Ranking Roger talks to BBC Radio Oxford's Will Banks at Cornbury Festival.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040wbck
Cornbury: Ranking Roger
Can't Get Used To Losing You
Mirror In The Bathroom
Too Nice To Talk To
Tears Of A Clown
Hands Off...She's Mine
Doors of Your Heart
Maniac (feat. Ranking Roger)
Maniac
