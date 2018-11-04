It’s ImmaterialFormed 1980. Disbanded 1990
It’s Immaterial
1980
It’s Immaterial Biography (Wikipedia)
It's Immaterial are an English indie pop band from Liverpool, England, formed in 1980. They are best known for their 1986 single "Driving Away From Home (Jim's Tune)", which reached number 18 in the UK Singles Chart.
It’s Immaterial Tracks
Driving Away From Home (Wicked Weather For Walking)
It’s Immaterial
Driving Away From Home (Wicked Weather For Walking)
Driving Away From Home
It’s Immaterial
Driving Away From Home
Driving Away From Home
Driving Away From Home (Jim's Tune)
It’s Immaterial
Driving Away From Home (Jim's Tune)
Gigantic Raft - BBC Session 11/11/1981
It’s Immaterial
Gigantic Raft - BBC Session 11/11/1981
Gigantic Raft - BBC Session 11/11/1981
Imitate The Worm - BBC Session 11/11/1981
It’s Immaterial
Imitate The Worm - BBC Session 11/11/1981
Imitate The Worm - BBC Session 11/11/1981
