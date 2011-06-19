Bad Lieutenant ( lew-TEN-ənt) was an English alternative rock band formed in 2007 following the second breakup of New Order. The band consisted of former New Order members Bernard Sumner and Phil Cunningham as well as Rambo & Leroy's Jake Evans.

The name of the band is taken from the 1992 film Bad Lieutenant directed by Abel Ferrara, which a friend of Johnny Marr's was watching when Sumner visited Marr's house.