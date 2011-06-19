Bad LieutenantUK Band. Formed 2007
Bad Lieutenant
2007
Bad Lieutenant Biography (Wikipedia)
Bad Lieutenant ( lew-TEN-ənt) was an English alternative rock band formed in 2007 following the second breakup of New Order. The band consisted of former New Order members Bernard Sumner and Phil Cunningham as well as Rambo & Leroy's Jake Evans.
The name of the band is taken from the 1992 film Bad Lieutenant directed by Abel Ferrara, which a friend of Johnny Marr's was watching when Sumner visited Marr's house.
Bad Lieutenant Tracks
Split The Atom
Bad Lieutenant
Split The Atom
Split The Atom
Sink Or Swim
Bad Lieutenant
Sink Or Swim
Sink Or Swim
Twist Of Fate
Bad Lieutenant
Twist Of Fate
Twist Of Fate
Walk on Silver Water
Bad Lieutenant
Walk on Silver Water
Walk on Silver Water
This Is Home
Bad Lieutenant
This Is Home
This Is Home
Shine Like The Sun
Bad Lieutenant
Shine Like The Sun
Shine Like The Sun
