1975-02-01
Antwan André Patton (born February 1, 1975), better known by his stage name Big Boi, is an American rapper, songwriter, actor and record producer, best known for being a member of American hip hop duo Outkast alongside André 3000. His work in the duo has produced six studio albums. Big Boi's solo debut Sir Lucious Left Foot: The Son of Chico Dusty was released in July 2010 to respectable sales and critical acclaim. He released his second studio album, Vicious Lies and Dangerous Rumors in 2012. Boomiverse, his third studio album, was released in June 2017.
Lauren chats to legendary rapper, Big Boi.
"It's gonna take you on an adventure" – Big Boi is about to drop a new album!
His new record Boomiverse is full of big name talent, so you better watch out! It's set to burn up your headphones.
Shutterbugg
Tightrope (feat. Big Boi)
Out At Night (feat. Kyle & Big Boi)
All Night
All n My Grill (feat. Big Boi & Nicole Wray)
Hood Boy
Glastonbury: 2011
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2011-06-25
