Chris Jones
Chris Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
Chris Jones (November 11, 1958 – September 13, 2005) was an American musician (guitars, vocals) and composer. He was born in Reno, Nevada and lived in Germany ever since he had joined the United States Army.
Chris Jones Tracks
I'm The Man
Upcoming Events
21
Feb
2019
Chris Jones, Broken Lamps
The Horn, St. Albans, UK
