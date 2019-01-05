Grace DavidsonSoprano
Grace Davidson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04r92th.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9723764b-083d-4fa1-9ad1-7ce6319aa16e
Grace Davidson Tracks
Chandos Te Deum, HWV281 (opening)
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Last played on
Anno: No. 4. Winter
Oliver Davis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92th.jpglink
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Chandos Anthem no.8: O come let us sing unto the Lord
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Last played on
Silete venti, HWV.242 (Date serta)
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Last played on
Requiem
Gabriel Fauré
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Last played on
Come Heavy Sleep
John Dowland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Performer
Last played on
Book of Songs, Book 1: Dear, if you change, I'll never choose again
John Dowland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Performer
Last played on
O vos omnes
Tomás Luis de Victoria
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058994l.jpglink
Last played on
Come away, come sweet love
John Dowland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Last played on
Mass in Time of War Hob XXII:9 - Agnus Dei
Joseph Haydn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Last played on
Nulla in mundo pax sincera, RV 630
Antonio Vivaldi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06c649g.jpglink
Last played on
Locus Iste
Paul Mealor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92th.jpglink
Last played on
Dream 8 (late and soon)
Max Richter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Last played on
Lamentationes Ieremiae prophetae
Alonso Lobo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719mr.jpglink
Last played on
Laudate pueri (Vespro della Beata Vergine)
Claudio Monteverdi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Last played on
Duo seraphim for three choirs à 4
Francisco Guerrero, Monteverdi Choir, Elin Manahan Thomas, Grace Davidson, Samuel Evans & Sir John Eliot Gardiner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04719mr.jpglink
Composer
Last played on
Funeral Sentences
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Last played on
Le Reniement de Saint-Pierre H.424
Marc‐Antoine Charpentier
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024m0vc.jpglink
Ensemble
Last played on
Path Five (Delta) - From 'Sleep' (feat. Grace Davidson)
Max Richter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Last played on
Chandos Anthem No. 5a I will magnify thee, O God HWV 250a
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Chandos Anthem No. 3 Have mercy upon me, O God HWV 248
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Chandos Anthem No. 6a As pants the hart HWV 251b
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Hail, Bright Cecilia: Ode for St Cecilia's Day, Z.328
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Last played on
Let mine eyes run down with tears, Z.24
Henry Purcell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Last played on
The Curfew
Stephen Storace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92th.jpglink
Ode For St Cecilia's Day - The Soft Complaining Flute
George Frideric Handel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Orpheus Oder Die Wunderbare Bestandigkeit Der Liebe - C'est ma plus chere envie
Georg Philipp Telemann
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxkk.jpglink
Anno - III. Autumn
Oliver Davis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92th.jpglink
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Requiem
Gabriel Fauré
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Last played on
St John Passion BWV 245 - Part II
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Last played on
Autumn
Oliver Davis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92th.jpglink
Last played on
Anno (ii. Spring)
Oliver Davis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r92th.jpglink
Ensemble
Conductor
Last played on
Space 11
American Contemporary Music Ensemble
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cmr9k.jpglink
Last played on
