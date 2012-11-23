Malcolm LipkinBorn 2 May 1932. Died June 2017
Malcolm Lipkin
1932-05-02
Malcolm Lipkin Biography (Wikipedia)
Malcolm Lipkin (2 May 1932 – 2 June 2017) was an English composer.
Malcolm Lipkin Tracks
From Across La Manche: Overture
From Across La Manche: Overture
