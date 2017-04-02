Kenneth CaseyBorn 10 January 1899. Died 10 August 1965
Kenneth Casey
1899-01-10
Kenneth Casey Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Casey (January 10, 1899 – August 10, 1965) was an American composer, publisher, author, and child movie star in early silents.
Kenneth Casey Tracks
Sweet Georgia Brown
Maceo Pinkard
