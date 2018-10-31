Rare BirdFormed 1969. Disbanded 1975
Rare Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1969
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/971f1e02-0bd1-418e-8b25-5b6016d70e87
Rare Bird Biography (Wikipedia)
Rare Bird were an English progressive rock band, formed in 1969. They had more success in other European countries. They released five studio albums between 1969 and 1974. In the UK, they never charted with an album but charted with one single, the organ-based track "Sympathy", which peaked at number 27. It sold one million copies globally.
Rare Bird Tracks
Sympathy
Rare Bird
Sympathy
Sympathy
Just Don't
Rare Bird
Just Don't
Just Don't
MALE BAIT (1971): Sympathy
Rare Bird
MALE BAIT (1971): Sympathy
MALE BAIT (1971): Sympathy
