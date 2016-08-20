Danny PoloBorn 22 December 1901. Died 11 July 1949
Danny Polo
1901-12-22
Danny Polo Biography (Wikipedia)
Danny Polo (real name Pollo)(December 22, 1901 – July 11, 1949) was an American jazz clarinetist.
Danny Polo Tracks
Jazz Me Blues
Dont Try Your Jive On Me
