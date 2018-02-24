Ildo Lobo (November 25, 1953 – October 20, 2004) was a famous Cape Verdean singer. His versatile and melodic voice, commanding stage presence and trademark beret hats made him one of the all-time great performers of Cape Verde. Always well known throughout the Cape Verde Islands, Lobo rose to international fame with his first solo work, "Nôs Morna", following it with another album "Intellectual".