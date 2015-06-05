Nona Liddell
Nona Liddell Tracks
Concertino
Luciano Berio
Concertino
Concertino
Concerto for Violin and Wind Orchestra
Kurt Weill
Concerto for Violin and Wind Orchestra
Concerto for Violin and Wind Orchestra
Past BBC Events
Proms 1986: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-15
15
Aug
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1983: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1983-09-06
6
Sep
1983
Proms 1983: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1981: Prom 09
Round House, The
1981-07-26
26
Jul
1981
Proms 1981: Prom 09
Round House, The
Proms 1971: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
1971-08-12
12
Aug
1971
Proms 1971: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1961: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
1961-09-13
13
Sep
1961
Proms 1961: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
