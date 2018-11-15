Scott EnglishBorn 10 January 1943. Died 20 November 2018
1943-01-10
Sheldon David English (January 10, 1937 – November 16, 2018), known as Scott English, was an American songwriter, arranger and record producer. He is best known as the co-writer of "Brandy" which he wrote with Richard Kerr. This song became a No. 1 hit for Barry Manilow in 1974, with the title changed to "Mandy". English had also released a single of "Brandy" which reached No. 12 in the UK Singles Chart in November 1971, and entered the US chart in March 1972.
