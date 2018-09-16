Barbara ThompsonBorn 27 July 1944
Barbara Thompson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-07-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9712a435-209f-41ce-8c94-c098c35d5fa9
Barbara Thompson Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Gracey Thompson MBE (born 27 July 1944) is an English jazz saxophonist. She studied saxophone and classical composition at the Royal College of Music, but the music of Duke Ellington and John Coltrane made her shift her interests to jazz and saxophone. She was married to drummer Jon Hiseman of Colosseum from 1967 until his death in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barbara Thompson Tracks
Sort by
Tatami
Barbara Thompson
Tatami
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tatami
Last played on
Giant Steps
Barbara Thompson
Giant Steps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Giant Steps
Last played on
Saxey
Barbara Thompson
Saxey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saxey
Last played on
Spring Fever
Barbara Thompson
Spring Fever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spring Fever
Last played on
Saxophone Quartet No 3 'Body Language'
Barbara Thompson
Saxophone Quartet No 3 'Body Language'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saxophone Quartet No 3 'Body Language'
Performer
Last played on
Little Annie-Ooh
Barbara Thompson
Little Annie-Ooh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Annie-Ooh
Last played on
Dusk Fire
The New Jazz Orchestra
Dusk Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhzk.jpglink
Dusk Fire
Last played on
Saxophone Quartet No 3 "Body Language": II. Carnival
Barbara Thompson
Saxophone Quartet No 3 "Body Language": II. Carnival
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finger Dancing
Barbara Thompson
Finger Dancing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finger Dancing
Fields of Flowers
Barbara Thompson
Fields of Flowers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fields of Flowers
Sleepwalker
Barbara Thompson
Sleepwalker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleepwalker
Little Annie-Ooh
Barbara Thompson
Little Annie-Ooh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little Annie-Ooh
Last played on
The Fanaid Grove
Barbara Thompson
The Fanaid Grove
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fanaid Grove
Last played on
Barbara Thompson Links
Back to artist