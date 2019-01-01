Lætitia SadierBorn 6 May 1968
Lætitia Sadier
1968-05-06
Lætitia Sadier Biography (Wikipedia)
Lætitia Sadier (born 6 May 1968, sometimes known as Seaya Sadier) is a French musician, best known as a founding member of the London-based avant-pop band Stereolab. In 1996, while Stereolab was still active, she formed the side project Monade. In 2009 — the same year Stereolab became inactive — she ended the Monade project and began to perform solo work under her own name; her current band is known as the Lætitia Sadier Source Ensemble. She has frequently performed guest vocals and collaborations with other artists.
Lætitia Sadier Tracks
One Million Year Trip
Lætitia Sadier
One Million Year Trip
One Million Year Trip
Dan Un Moment D'errance (feat. Lætitia Sadier, Keyon Harrold & ?uestlove)
The Midnight Hour
Dan Un Moment D'errance (feat. Lætitia Sadier, Keyon Harrold & ?uestlove)
Dan Un Moment D'errance (feat. Lætitia Sadier, Keyon Harrold & ?uestlove)
Dans Un Moment D'errance feat Laetitia Sadier Questlove and Keyon Harrold
Ali Shaheed Muhammad and Adrian Younge
Dans Un Moment D'errance feat Laetitia Sadier Questlove and Keyon Harrold
Dans Un Moment D'errance feat Laetitia Sadier Questlove and Keyon Harrold
Je Ne Vois Que Vous
Benjamin Schoos
Je Ne Vois Que Vous
Je Ne Vois Que Vous
Come Down Here and Say That
Deerhoof
Come Down Here and Say That
Come Down Here and Say That
C'est le Vent
Modern Cosmology & Lætitia Sadier
C'est le Vent
C'est le Vent
Committed
Lætitia Sadier
Committed
Committed
Love Captive
Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble
Love Captive
Love Captive
Reflectors (live)
Lætitia Sadier
Reflectors (live)
Reflectors (live)
Undying Love For Humanity (live)
Lætitia Sadier
Undying Love For Humanity (live)
Undying Love For Humanity (live)
Reflectors
Lætitia Sadier
Reflectors
Reflectors
Undying Love For Humanity
Lætitia Sadier
Undying Love For Humanity
Undying Love For Humanity
Undying Love For Humanity
Laetitia Sadier And The Source Ensemble
Undying Love For Humanity
Undying Love For Humanity
Memories Of War (feat. Lætitia Sadier)
Adrian Younge
Memories Of War (feat. Lætitia Sadier)
Memories Of War (feat. Lætitia Sadier)
Between Earth And Heaven (6 Music Session, 4 Nov 2012)
Lætitia Sadier
Between Earth And Heaven (6 Music Session, 4 Nov 2012)
Statues Can Bend (6 Music Session, 4 Nov 2012)
Lætitia Sadier
Statues Can Bend (6 Music Session, 4 Nov 2012)
Silent Spot (6 Music Session, 4 Nov 2012)
Lætitia Sadier
Silent Spot (6 Music Session, 4 Nov 2012)
Afflux De Luxe
Lætitia Sadier
Afflux De Luxe
Afflux De Luxe
Australasie (feat. Lætitia Sadier)
Astrobal
Australasie (feat. Lætitia Sadier)
Australasie (feat. Lætitia Sadier)
New Wave (feat. Lætitia Sadier)
Common
New Wave (feat. Lætitia Sadier)
New Wave (feat. Lætitia Sadier)
Maude Hope
Giorgio Tuma
Maude Hope
Maude Hope
The Milk of Human Tenderness (6 Music session 08.12.14)
Lætitia Sadier
The Milk of Human Tenderness (6 Music session 08.12.14)
Statues Can Bend (Live at 6Music)
Lætitia Sadier
Statues Can Bend (Live at 6Music)
Statues Can Bend (Live at 6Music)
Echo Port (6 Music session 08.12.14)
Lætitia Sadier
Echo Port (6 Music session 08.12.14)
Echo Port (6 Music session 08.12.14)
Statues Can Bend (Session Track)
Lætitia Sadier
Statues Can Bend (Session Track)
Statues Can Bend (Session Track)
Upcoming Events
11
Jan
2019
Laetitia Sadier, Maxïmo Park, Gary Numan, Barry Adamson, Algiers, Goat Girl, Terry Hall, The Spook School, Lorelle Meets The Obsolete, Desert Mountain Tribe, The Luka State, John J Presley, Madonnatron, Yassassin, Spare Snare, echo and the bunneymen, The Filthy Tongues, Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble, Squid (UK), Jemma Freeman and The Cosmic Something, Steve Lamacq, Terry Hall Dj and Winter Gardens
Unknown venue, Portsmouth, UK
16
Jan
2019
Laetitia Sadier, Uncle Acid & the Deadbeats, Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble and Blood Ceremony
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
17
Jan
2019
Laetitia Sadier
The Hug and Pint, Glasgow, UK
18
Jan
2019
Laetitia Sadier, Marker Starling
St Mary's Creative Space, Liverpool, UK
19
Jan
2019
Laetitia Sadier, Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble
The Lexington, London, UK
