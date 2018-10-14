Bill JustisBorn 14 October 1926. Died 15 July 1982
1926-10-14
William Everett "Bill" Justis, Jr. (October 14, 1926 – July 15, 1982) was an American pioneer rock and roll musician, composer, and musical arranger, best known for his 1957 Grammy Hall of Fame song, "Raunchy." As a songwriter, he was also often credited as Bill Everette.
Raunchy
Raunchy
