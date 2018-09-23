Oskar DanonBorn 7 February 1913. Died 18 December 2009
Oskar Danon
1913-02-07
Oskar Danon Biography (Wikipedia)
Oskar Danon (7 February 1913 – 18 December 2009) was a Yugoslav composer and conductor.
Oskar Danon Tracks
Concerto-Rhapsody for cello and orchestra
Aram Khachaturian
Concerto-Rhapsody for cello and orchestra
Concerto-Rhapsody for cello and orchestra
Mein Herr Marquis (Die Fledermaus)
Johann Strauss II
Mein Herr Marquis (Die Fledermaus)
Mein Herr Marquis (Die Fledermaus)
