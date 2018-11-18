Patience & Prudence
Patience & Prudence
Patience Ann McIntyre (born August 15, 1942) and Prudence Ann McIntyre (born July 12, 1945), known professionally as Patience and Prudence, are two sisters who were a young vocal duo active from 1956 to 1964.
Tonight You Belong To Me
Gonna Get Along without You Know
The Money Tree
