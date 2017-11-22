Rachael LampaBorn 8 January 1985
Rachael Lampa
1985-01-08
Rachael Lampa Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachael Maureen Lampa (born January 8, 1985) is an American contemporary Christian singer, songwriter and record producer. At age 15, she rose to fame and critical acclaim in 2000 with the release of her debut album, Live for You.
