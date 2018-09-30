Henry SpinettiBorn 31 March 1951
Henry Spinetti
1951-03-31
Henry Spinetti Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry Anthony George Spinetti (born 31 March 1951) is a Welsh session drummer whose playing has featured on a large number of prominent rock and pop albums. He is the younger brother of actor Victor Spinetti (1929–2012).
Henry Spinetti Tracks
Brian Cole
Right Down the Line
