James Orr ComplexFormed 1996
James Orr Complex
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1996
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/970be0d4-528f-41ed-99ac-6d013722cc32
James Orr Complex Tracks
Sort by
Angry Mob
James Orr Complex
Angry Mob
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angry Mob
Last played on
James Orr Complex Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Aidan Moffat & RM Hubbert - Only You
-
Aidan Moffat "Belinda Carlisle made me cry"
-
'Tony Wilson was like John Peel to me' - Aidan Moffat
-
6 Questions for... Aidan Moffat
-
Aidan Moffat reignites the Oasis vs. Blur debate
-
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Party On
-
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert - Fringe
-
"Mogwai were playing downstairs in Sleazy's... and I remember trying to talk my way in for free" - Aidan Moffat of Arab Stap
-
Aidan Moffat - The Parting Song
-
Cult-pop raconteur Aidan Moffat sets out to explore Scotland’s past by rewriting and touring its oldest songs
Back to artist