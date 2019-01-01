AmirItalian rapper. Born 12 October 1978
Amir
1978-10-12
Amir Biography (Wikipedia)
Amir Issaa also known as Amir or Meticcio (born 10 December 1978) is an Italian rapper. He is called Meticcio because his mother is Roman and his father from Egypt. He sang the title song of the soundtrack for the movie Scialla! [1].
