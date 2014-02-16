Cave Painting are an alternative rock band from Brighton, UK, who formed in 2010 and are signed to Third Rock Recordings. They released the singles "So Calm", as well as their debut EP, You'll Be Running Soon in 2011, featuring "Midnight Love", "Rio" and two other songs. They also released a demo of their song "Leaf" as a free download on social network sites.

Their album Votive Life was released by Third Rock Recordings on 24 September 2012.

Band members include lead vocalist Adam Kane, keyboardist Sam Simon, guitarist Harry Smallwood, bassist Richard Snabel and drummer Jonathan McCawley.