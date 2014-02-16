Cave Painting
Cave Painting
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br6tb.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/970252e5-31a9-4e2e-ae19-ad9f794f9a6d
Cave Painting Biography (Wikipedia)
Cave Painting are an alternative rock band from Brighton, UK, who formed in 2010 and are signed to Third Rock Recordings. They released the singles "So Calm", as well as their debut EP, You'll Be Running Soon in 2011, featuring "Midnight Love", "Rio" and two other songs. They also released a demo of their song "Leaf" as a free download on social network sites.
Their album Votive Life was released by Third Rock Recordings on 24 September 2012.
Band members include lead vocalist Adam Kane, keyboardist Sam Simon, guitarist Harry Smallwood, bassist Richard Snabel and drummer Jonathan McCawley.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cave Painting Tracks
Sort by
So Calm
Cave Painting
So Calm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6tb.jpglink
So Calm
Last played on
Rio
Cave Painting
Rio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6tb.jpglink
Rio
Last played on
Midnight Love
Cave Painting
Midnight Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6tb.jpglink
Midnight Love
Last played on
Leaf
Cave Painting
Leaf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6tb.jpglink
Leaf
Last played on
Gator
Cave Painting
Gator
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6tb.jpglink
Gator
Last played on
Cave Painting Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist