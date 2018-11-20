Fascinating Aïda is a British comedy singing group and satirical cabaret act founded in March 1983. The line-up consists of founder member Dillie Keane; Adèle Anderson, who joined in 1984, and Liza Pulman, who first joined in 2004. The group received a Perrier Award nomination at the 1984 Edinburgh Festival, and went on to be nominated three times for the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment (1995, 2000 and 2004), and twice for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revue (2005 and 2010). Keane and Anderson were also nominated for the 2010 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Lyrics. Their name is derived from the expletive exclamation 'F**king Ada!', which appears in the text of Alan Bennett’s play The History Boys (2004), and is also the name of a song by Ian Dury.