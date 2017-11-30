Frederick JacobiAmerican composer. Born 4 May 1891. Died 24 October 1952
1891-05-04
Frederick Jacobi Biography (Wikipedia)
Frederick Jacobi (May 4, 1891 – October 24, 1952) was an American composer and teacher. His works include symphonies, concerti, chamber music, works for solo piano and for solo organ, lieder, and one opera.
He taught at Juilliard School of Music and served as the director of the American section of the International Society for Contemporary Music. He was also a founding member of the League of Composers. His notable students included Mark Bucci and John Verrall. He died on October 24, 1952 in New York City of heart failure.
Frederick Jacobi Tracks
Viola Fantasy (1941)
