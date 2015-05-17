Brian Edward McBride (born 1970 in Irving, Texas) is a musician best known as one half of the duo Stars of the Lid. He has also released two solo albums, When The Detail Lost Its Freedom and The Effective Disconnect on Kranky using his own name. McBride moved to Austin, Texas in 1990 where he met Adam Wiltzie, forming Stars of the Lid in the early 1990s. He also worked with the now defunct Pilot Ships.

He currently lives in Los Angeles with his cats ("Ead" and "Nadine", presumably named after the characters in Twin Peaks, of which he is a fan). He is an active member of the policy debate community. In 2009 Brian teamed up with musician Kenneth James Gibson to form the band Bell Gardens. Their first EP Hangups Need Company was released on their own imprint Failed Better in 2010. Southern Records released their first LP Full Sundown Assembly in 2012 and Rocket Girl released their second LP Slow Dawns For Lost Conclusions in 2014.