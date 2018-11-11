Alvin RobinsonBorn 22 December 1937. Died 24 January 1989
Alvin Robinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-12-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96fae21a-89db-4372-b0d2-b74a502bf28c
Alvin Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Alvin "Shine" Robinson (December 22, 1937 – January 24, 1989), sometimes credited as Al Robinson, was an American rhythm and blues singer, guitarist, and songwriter, based in New Orleans. His recording of "Something You Got" reached the Billboard Hot 100 in 1964.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alvin Robinson Tracks
Sort by
Give Her Up
Alvin Robinson
Give Her Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give Her Up
Last played on
Let The Good Times Roll
Alvin Robinson
Let The Good Times Roll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let The Good Times Roll
Last played on
Down Home Girl
Alvin Robinson
Down Home Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down Home Girl
Last played on
Searchin'
Alvin Robinson
Searchin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Searchin'
Last played on
Something You Got
Alvin Robinson
Something You Got
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something You Got
Last played on
Sho' Bout To Drive Me Wild
Alvin Robinson
Sho' Bout To Drive Me Wild
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sho' Bout To Drive Me Wild
Last played on
Alvin Robinson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist