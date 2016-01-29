Grotus was an experimental, politically charged rock band from San Francisco, active from 1989 to 1996. Their unique sound incorporated industrial rock, sampled ethnic instruments, two drummers, two bassists, and angry but humorous lyrics. Their shows included large projected videos sequenced with the songs, and could almost qualify as performance art, with the singer channeling any number of hideous figures involved in the subjects of the songs. Many of the songs dealt with anger at environmental collapse, but from a cartoonish angle.[citation needed]