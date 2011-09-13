Dan AndrianoBorn 27 June 1977
Dan Andriano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-06-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96f8c414-b03b-47b6-b41d-bdaeff35cbdb
Dan Andriano Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Michael Andriano (born June 27, 1977) is an American singer, songwriter and musician best known as the co-lead vocalist and bassist of the punk rock band Alkaline Trio, with whom he has recorded nine studio albums to date.
Andriano also records solo material under the name, Dan Andriano in the Emergency Room, and has released two solo albums to date, Hurricane Season (2011) and Party Adjacent (2015).
Dan Andriano Tracks
Let Me In
Dan Andriano
Let Me In
Let Me In
