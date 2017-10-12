Richard GreeneUS fiddler. Born 9 November 1942
Richard Greene
1942-11-09
Richard Greene Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Greene (born November 9, 1942) is an American violinist who has been described as "one of the most innovative and influential fiddle players of all time". Greene is credited with introducing the chop to fiddle playing while working with Bill Monroe and the Blue Grass Boys, the invention of which he attributes to pain in his wrist and arm and "laziness". He featured the technique in his performances with Seatrain.
