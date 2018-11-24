TOKiMONSTA
TOKiMONSTA Biography (Wikipedia)
Jennifer Lee, known professionally as Tokimonsta (stylized as TOKiMONSTA), is an American record producer and DJ from Los Angeles. She has collaborated with Thirsty Fish, Kool Keith, MNDR, and Anderson Paak. She has also remixed tracks by Andreya Triana, Daedelus, Jodeci, and Justin Timberlake.
TOKiMONSTA Tracks
Falls (TOKiMONSTA Remix) (feat. Sasha Sloan)
ODESZA
Falls (feat. Sasha Sloan)
ODESZA
Live in the Moment
Portugal. The Man
Lady Powers
Vera Blue
Look-a-Like
TOKiMONSTA
'Don't Call Me' ft. Yuna (Guy Gerber Remix)
TOKiMONSTA
Theif (feat. The Saints)
TOKiMONSTA
I Wish I Could Be (feat. Selah Sue)
TOKiMONSTA
No Way (Kingdom Remix) (feat. Isaiah Rashad, Joey Purp & Ambre)
TOKiMONSTA
Bibimbap
TOKiMONSTA
No Way Remix
TOKiMONSTA
Realla (feat. Anderson .Paak)
TOKiMONSTA
No Way (feat. Isiah Rashad, Joey Purp & Ambre)
TOKiMONSTA
Don't Call Me (feat. Yuna)
TOKiMONSTA
Bright Shadows
TOKiMONSTA
Steal My Promises
TOKiMONSTA
Realla (HWLS remix) (feat. Anderson .Paak)
TOKiMONSTA
Dusty Stars
TOKiMONSTA
Suit & Tie (TOKiMONSTA Remix)
Justin Timberlake
Steal My Attention
TOKiMONSTA
Giving Up (feat. Jonathan Pierce)
TOKiMONSTA
Wound Up (feat. Allie)
TOKiMONSTA
(1XC) Giving Up (feat. Jonathan Pierce)
TOKiMONSTA
Put It Down (feat. Anderson .Paak & KRNE)
TOKiMONSTA
Surrender (Mike Gao Remix)
Gavin Turek
You're Invited
TOKiMONSTA
Hemisphere
TOKiMONSTA
Best Friend (Brandy Cover)
TOKiMONSTA
Realla (Live Edit) (feat. Anderson .Paak)
TOKiMONSTA
2 On (TOKiMONSTA Remix)
Tinashe
Go With It (CRNKN Remix) (feat. MNDR)
TOKiMONSTA
