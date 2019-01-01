Ricardo LemvoBorn 3 September 1957
Ricardo Lemvo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-09-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96f6ba7b-3bc2-4eb2-bd1c-a599f57aac47
Ricardo Lemvo Biography (Wikipedia)
Ricardo Lemvo (born September 3, 1957) is a singer of Angolan descent who lives in Los Angeles, California. His music is a blend of African soukous, kizomba, samba and Cuban salsa.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ricardo Lemvo Tracks
Sort by
Ricardo Lemvo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist