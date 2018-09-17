Dana FuchsBorn 10 January 1976
Dana Fuchs
Dana Fuchs Biography (Wikipedia)
Dana Fuchs (pronounced Fyooks, born January 10, 1976) is an American singer and songwriter known for a mix of Southern rock, soul, roots, and blues.
The New York Times' Stephen Holden has called Fuchs' performance, "triumphal".
Dana Fuchs Tracks
Love Lives On
Love Lives On
Love Lives On
Last played on
Backstreet Baby
Backstreet Baby
Backstreet Baby
Last played on
Callin' Angels
Callin' Angels
Callin' Angels
Last played on
Same Sunlight
Same Sunlight
Same Sunlight
Last played on
Daddy's Little Girl
Daddy's Little Girl
Daddy's Little Girl
Last played on
