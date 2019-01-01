NaâmanBorn 25 February 1990
Naâman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1990-02-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96f24cce-09ca-41af-9bfb-73290fb5300c
Naâman Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Mussard (born in Dieppe on 25 February 1990), better known by his stage name Naâman, is a French reggae singer with ska, blues, folk, hip hop and dancehall influences.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Naâman Tracks
Sort by
Naâman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist