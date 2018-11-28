Christoph de Babalon
Christoph de Babalon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96ef39a7-578d-4446-8a27-04e1d3c52484
Christoph de Babalon Biography (Wikipedia)
Christoph de Babalon is a German electronic producer, experimental artist and DJ, best known for his work on Alec Empire's label Digital Hardcore Recordings, especially If You're Into It, I'm Out of It (1997). He also is the co-founder of the label Cross Fade Enter Tainment (CFET).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christoph de Babalon Tracks
Sort by
Broken Land
Christoph de Babalon
Broken Land
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Broken Land
Last played on
Expressure
Christoph de Babalon
Expressure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Expressure
Last played on
Nostep
Christoph de Babalon
Nostep
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nostep
Last played on
Luxury Of Sadness
Christoph de Babalon
Luxury Of Sadness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Luxury Of Sadness
Last played on
Scylla's Night Out
Christoph de Babalon
Scylla's Night Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scylla's Night Out
Last played on
Fairreality
Christoph de Babalon
Fairreality
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fairreality
Last played on
High Life
Christoph de Babalon
High Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Life
Last played on
Golden Halo (Outro)
Christoph de Babalon
Golden Halo (Outro)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Golden Halo (Outro)
Night Night (Demo)
Christoph de Babalon
Night Night (Demo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Night (Demo)
Searching Nothing (Demo)/Is It Right?
Christoph de Babalon
Searching Nothing (Demo)/Is It Right?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Searching Nothing (Demo)/Is It Right?
Traumspiel/Stranded
Christoph de Babalon
Traumspiel/Stranded
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Traumspiel/Stranded
Black Moon Rising
Christoph de Babalon
Black Moon Rising
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Black Moon Rising
Are You Talking To Me?
Christoph de Babalon
Are You Talking To Me?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Are You Talking To Me?
High Life Pt. 2
Christoph de Babalon
High Life Pt. 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Life Pt. 2
Cum On (Feel This)
Christoph de Babalon
Cum On (Feel This)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cum On (Feel This)
Last played on
A Bond With Sorrow
Christoph de Babalon
A Bond With Sorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Bond With Sorrow
Last played on
Playlists featuring Christoph de Babalon
Christoph de Babalon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist