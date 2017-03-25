Lyrica AndersonBorn 18 December 1988
Lyrica Anderson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1988-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96ef1754-91c4-4006-99b2-c26006fde42f
Lyrica Anderson Biography (Wikipedia)
Lyrica Anderson-Bentley (born December 18, 1988) is an American singer and songwriter.
Lyrica Anderson Tracks
Feenin' (feat. Kevin Gates)
Lyrica Anderson
Feenin' (feat. Kevin Gates)
Feenin' (feat. Kevin Gates)
