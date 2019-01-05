Charles DanielsTenor. Born 1960
Charles Daniels
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04db5w5.jpg
1960
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96ef0f54-1d27-4594-af7c-532bf75439da
Charles Daniels Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Daniels is an English tenor, particularly noted for his performances of baroque music. He is a frequent soloist with The King's Consort, and has made over 25 recordings with the ensemble on the Hyperion label.
Charles Daniels Performances & Interviews
Charles Daniels Tracks
Chandos Te Deum, HWV281 (opening)
George Frideric Handel
Chandos Anthem no.8: O come let us sing unto the Lord
George Frideric Handel
O Sing unto the Lord
Henry Purcell
It was a Lover and his Lass
Thomas Morley
Laetatus sum à 6
Claudio Monteverdi
O, I'm sick of life, Z140
Henry Purcell
Frische Schatten, meine Freude (Der Zufriedengestellte Aeolus BWV 205)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Great King of Gods
Orlando Gibbons
Performer
Rejoice in the Lord always
Henry Purcell
Come ye sons of art away - birthday song for Queen Mary Z.323
Henry Purcell
Beatus vir à 6 (Selva morale e spirituale)
Claudio Monteverdi
Christ Unser Herr Zum Jordan Kam (BWV 7)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Orchestra
Lobe den Herrn, meine Seele BuxWV.71
Dieterich Buxtehude
Chandos Anthem No. 5a I will magnify thee, O God HWV 250a
George Frideric Handel
Chandos Anthem No. 3 Have mercy upon me, O God HWV 248
George Frideric Handel
Chandos Anthem No. 6a As pants the hart HWV 251b
George Frideric Handel
Cantata: Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV61
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in B minor, BWV 232
Johann Sebastian Bach
Vespro della Beata Vergine (1610): Ave Maris Stella
Claudio Monteverdi
When that I was but a little tiny boy
Anonymous & Charles Daniels
Composer
Sweet Kate
Robert Jones
Care-Charming Sleep
Robert (2) Johnson & Charles Daniels
Composer
Je requier a tous amoureux
Guillaume Dufay
O sing unto the Lord (extract)
Henry Purcell
Choir
Ensemble
Sacri Concentus
Claudio Monteverdi
Performer
Missa de Capella a 6 on Gomberti's 'In illo tempore'
Claudio Monteverdi
Performer
My Beloved Spake
Henry Purcell
Ensemble
My beloved spake (Z.28)
Henry Purcell
Conductor
Degentis via/Cum vix artidici
Anon.
Choir
Of old when heroes thought it base Z.333 (The Yorkshire feast song)
Henry Purcell
Director
Membra Jesu nostri, BuxWV75: Sonata in Tremulo
Dieterich Buxtehude
Songs of the sky for voice, oboe and piano
John Tavener
Past BBC Events
BBC Singers 2016-17 Season: Bach Mass in B Minor
Milton Court Concert Hall
21
Oct
2016
Milton Court Concert Hall
Proms 2005: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
17
Jul
2005
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2004: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
31
Aug
2004
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1999: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
29
Jul
1999
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1998: Prom 39
Royal Albert Hall
17
Aug
1998
Royal Albert Hall
