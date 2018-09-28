Forma is an American electronic band from Brooklyn. The group released two full-length albums for Spectrum Spools in 2011 and 2012. After a lineup change (John Also Bennett replaced founding member Sophie Lam), they released an EP for NYC techno label The Bunker New York in 2014. In September 2016, Forma released Physicalist, a full-length album for long standing ambient label Kranky. Physicalist was the first Forma recording to utilize acoustic instrumentation, including music composed on piano, flute and percussion instruments.