X‐Press 2Formed 1992
X‐Press 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03fygyv.jpg
1992
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96edeebb-d173-41e9-a1c2-5ae52959ab41
X‐Press 2 Biography (Wikipedia)
X-Press 2 are a British electronic dance music duo. The members are DJ Diesel (Darren House) and DJ Rocky (Darren Rock). Ashley Beedle left to pursue solo projects in 2009. They were DJ Award winners in 2002 and Ivor Novello winners in 2003.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
X‐Press 2 Tracks
Sort by
Lazy (feat. David Byrne)
X‐Press 2
Lazy (feat. David Byrne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03lhp6d.jpglink
Lazy (feat. David Byrne)
Last played on
Lazy
X‐Press 2
Lazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fygzr.jpglink
Lazy
Last played on
London Xpress
X‐Press 2
London Xpress
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fygzr.jpglink
London Xpress
Last played on
Rock 2 House (Plastikman's Acid House Remix)
X‐Press 2
Rock 2 House (Plastikman's Acid House Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fygzr.jpglink
Rock 2 House (Plastikman's Acid House Remix)
Last played on
Smoke Machine (Dense & Pika Remix)
X‐Press 2
Smoke Machine (Dense & Pika Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fygzr.jpglink
Smoke Machine (Dense & Pika Remix)
Last played on
Lazy (Radio Edit) (feat. David Byrne)
X‐Press 2
Lazy (Radio Edit) (feat. David Byrne)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fygzr.jpglink
Lazy (Radio Edit) (feat. David Byrne)
Last played on
Tranz Euro X-Press (Ian Pooley Remix)
X‐Press 2
Tranz Euro X-Press (Ian Pooley Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03fygzr.jpglink
Tranz Euro X-Press (Ian Pooley Remix)
Last played on
Lazy
X‐Press 2
Lazy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btjg1.jpglink
Lazy
Last played on
X‐Press 2 Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist