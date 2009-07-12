José Alberto "El Canario"Born 22 December 1958
José Alberto "El Canario"
1958-12-22
José Alberto Justiniano born December 22, 1959 in Villa Consuelo, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, better known by his stage name José Alberto "El Canario" is a Dominican salsa singer. José Alberto moved to Puerto Rico with his family at the age of 7, and inspired by Latin music went on to polish his singing at Las Antillas Military Academy. He relocated to New York in the early 1970s and sang with several orchestras. He received international attention as the singer of Tipica 73 in October 1977.
