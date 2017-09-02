William MurdochBorn 10 February 1888. Died 9 September 1942
William Murdoch
1888-02-10
William Murdoch Biography (Wikipedia)
William David Murdoch (10 February 1888 – 9 September 1942) was an Australian pianist, composer and author.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
William Murdoch Tracks
Piano Sonata No. 8 in C Minor Op.13 (Pathetique)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata No. 8 in C Minor Op.13 (Pathetique)
Piano Sonata No. 8 in C Minor Op.13 (Pathetique)
In dulci jubilo
Bach arr. Murdoch
In dulci jubilo
In dulci jubilo
Past BBC Events
Proms 1933: Prom 24
Queen's Hall
1933-09-08T07:18:07
8
Sep
1933
Proms 1933: Prom 24
Queen's Hall
Proms 1930: Northern Proms 11
Free Trade Hall
1930-06-06T07:18:07
6
Jun
1930
Proms 1930: Northern Proms 11
Free Trade Hall
Proms 1922: Prom 30
Queen's Hall
1922-09-15T07:18:07
15
Sep
1922
Proms 1922: Prom 30
Queen's Hall
Proms 1922: Prom 19
Queen's Hall
1922-09-02T07:18:07
2
Sep
1922
Proms 1922: Prom 19
Queen's Hall
Proms 1921: Prom 49
Queen's Hall
1921-10-08T07:18:07
8
Oct
1921
Proms 1921: Prom 49
Queen's Hall
