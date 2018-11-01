Jeremiah ClarkeBorn 1674. Died 1 December 1707
Jeremiah Clarke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1674
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/96ea2d41-77f3-4dd4-aba7-08598d202d5c
Jeremiah Clarke Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeremiah Clarke (c. 1674 – 1 December 1707) was an English baroque composer and organist, best known for his Trumpet Voluntary, a popular piece often played at wedding ceremonies.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeremiah Clarke Tracks
Sort by
A set of original editions of the 'Trumpet Tunes'
Jeremiah Clarke
A set of original editions of the 'Trumpet Tunes'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ww90p.jpglink
A set of original editions of the 'Trumpet Tunes'
Last played on
Trumpet Tune
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet Tune
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cbf3.jpglink
Trumpet Tune
Last played on
Trumpet Voluntary, 'The Prince of Denmark's March'
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet Voluntary, 'The Prince of Denmark's March'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03byl57.jpglink
Trumpet Voluntary, 'The Prince of Denmark's March'
Last played on
Trumpet Aire; Symphony of Flatt Trumpets (The Island Princess)
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet Aire; Symphony of Flatt Trumpets (The Island Princess)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jkc9z.jpglink
Trumpet Aire; Symphony of Flatt Trumpets (The Island Princess)
Last played on
Trumpet Voluntary, 'The Prince of Denmark's March' arr Iveson
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet Voluntary, 'The Prince of Denmark's March' arr Iveson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048gx40.jpglink
Trumpet Voluntary, 'The Prince of Denmark's March' arr Iveson
Last played on
Trumpet voluntary 'The Prince of Demark's March'
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet voluntary 'The Prince of Demark's March'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0vrq.jpglink
Trumpet voluntary 'The Prince of Demark's March'
Last played on
Trumpet Voluntary
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet Voluntary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trumpet Voluntary
Performer
Last played on
The Prince of Denmark's March (Trumpet Voluntary)
Jeremiah Clarke
The Prince of Denmark's March (Trumpet Voluntary)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043cbf3.jpglink
The Prince of Denmark's March (Trumpet Voluntary)
Last played on
Trumpet Voluntary
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet Voluntary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0vrq.jpglink
Trumpet Voluntary
Last played on
Suite No.2 in A major: Jigg
Jeremiah Clarke
Suite No.2 in A major: Jigg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg6qv.jpglink
Suite No.2 in A major: Jigg
Last played on
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (The Prince of Denmark's March)
Jeremiah Clarke
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (The Prince of Denmark's March)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04hpjr3.jpglink
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (The Prince of Denmark's March)
Last played on
The Prince of Denmark's March (Rondeau)
Jeremiah Clarke
The Prince of Denmark's March (Rondeau)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Prince of Denmark's March (Rondeau)
Last played on
He shall set down from on high to save me
Jeremiah Clarke
He shall set down from on high to save me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He shall set down from on high to save me
Performer
Last played on
Prince of Denmark’s March (Trumpet Voluntary)
Jeremiah Clarke
Prince of Denmark’s March (Trumpet Voluntary)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prince of Denmark’s March (Trumpet Voluntary)
Last played on
JEREMIAH CLARK: To Myra
Jeremiah Clarke
JEREMIAH CLARK: To Myra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
JEREMIAH CLARK: To Myra
Last played on
The Prince of Denmark’s March (feat. Wynton Marsalis, Anthony Newman & English Chamber Orchestra)
Jeremiah Clarke
The Prince of Denmark’s March (feat. Wynton Marsalis, Anthony Newman & English Chamber Orchestra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03byl57.jpglink
The Prince of Denmark’s March (feat. Wynton Marsalis, Anthony Newman & English Chamber Orchestra)
Last played on
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (Serenade; Ecossaise)
John Wallace, The Wallace Collection, Michael Bochmann, Jeremiah Clarke, Edward Barham, Leeds Festival Chorus, English String Orchestra & William Boughton
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (Serenade; Ecossaise)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite in D major, 'Suite de Clairque' (Serenade; Ecossaise)
Performer
Last played on
Trumpet voluntary (The Prince of Denmark's March) (arranged Iveson for brass band)
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet voluntary (The Prince of Denmark's March) (arranged Iveson for brass band)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trumpet voluntary (The Prince of Denmark's March) (arranged Iveson for brass band)
Last played on
The Prince of Denmark's March
Jeremiah Clarke
The Prince of Denmark's March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Prince of Denmark's March
Last played on
Trumpet Voluntary (arranged Iveson)
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet Voluntary (arranged Iveson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trumpet Voluntary (arranged Iveson)
Last played on
Trumpet Voluntary, 'The Prince of Denmark's March'
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet Voluntary, 'The Prince of Denmark's March'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trumpet Voluntary – Prince of Denmark's March
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet Voluntary – Prince of Denmark's March
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trumpet Voluntary – Prince of Denmark's March
Last played on
Prince of Denmark's March (arr. Simon Preston)
Jeremiah Clarke
Prince of Denmark's March (arr. Simon Preston)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prince of Denmark's March (arr. Simon Preston)
Last played on
Trumpet voluntary (The Prince of Denmark's march) in D major for keyboard, attributed Purc
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet voluntary (The Prince of Denmark's march) in D major for keyboard, attributed Purc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trumpet Voluntary
Jeremiah Clarke
Trumpet Voluntary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trumpet Voluntary
Last played on
Suite in D for trumpet and organ "Trumpet Voluntary": 1st mvt: Rondeau
Jeremiah Clarke
Suite in D for trumpet and organ "Trumpet Voluntary": 1st mvt: Rondeau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite in D for trumpet and organ "Trumpet Voluntary": 1st mvt: Rondeau
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jeremiah Clarke
Jeremiah Clarke Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist